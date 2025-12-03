Trending Now
East China province passes first regulation on cross-Strait compatibility of standards

December 3, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 3– The local legislative authority of Fujian Province in east China recently passed a local regulation on promoting compatibility and mutual recognition of standards across the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The new regulation seeks to encourage cross-Strait cooperation in standardization, said Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

This local regulation, the first of its kind regarding such an issue, was passed on Nov. 27 and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, the spokesperson revealed.

It encourages joint topic selection, collaborative research and formulation, comparison and application of standards among relevant sectors on the two sides of the Strait, she said.

Based on Fujian’s experience and innovative practices in this field over recent years — the regulation emphasizes “compatibility” and “uniformity.”

Zhang added that the move is significant for the quest of building a cross-Strait common market, enhancing the well-being of people on both sides, and deepening cross-Strait integrated development. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

