Putin says Russia ready to help Iran resolve regional conflict

ASHGABAT, Oct. 9 — Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday that Moscow is ready to do everything within its power to help Tehran resolve the regional conflict.

During a meeting with the Iranian leader in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Putin said Iran has made concrete efforts to end the conflict and put forward new proposals for a peaceful settlement, according to the Kremlin.

Russia-Iran relations have been developing positively under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed early 2025, Putin said, noting that bilateral trade grew by more than 21 percent last year, and the growth trend continued in the first seven months of this year.

Humanitarian exchanges have also been active, he added.

Pezeshkian thanked Putin for Russia’s support and said relations between the two countries have been expanding in trade, economic and humanitarian fields.

Both sides have the political will to further develop ties under their strategic partnership treaty, he added.

Criticizing the United States for pursuing unilateralism, Pezeshkian said Iran seeks to end the war as soon as possible while ensuring that its rights are respected.

Iran has exchanged initiatives with the United States and revised the U.S. proposal, he said, adding that the two sides would continue discussions through mediators once the initiatives are finalized. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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