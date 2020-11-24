Eagle Africa Boxing Bonanza produces fireworks.

Eenhana, Nov 24–MTC KilimandjaroBoxing club over weekend hosted their second boxing Bonanza in Eehnana, Ohangwena region. The Boxing Bonanza themed Eagle Africa Boxing Bonanza. The event produces fire works, with various bout, in different weights division on display.

The Governor of the Ohangwena region,Hon Walde Ndevashiya thanked the kilimanjaro Boxing club for hosting the boxing Bonanza in his region and in Eenhana which is the capital city of Ohangwena region and urges various sports to come on board and host such event in order to grow sport in the region. “A big rounds of applause to Kilimanjaro for hosting such a prestigious event in our region Ohangwena, and Eenhana in particular” , he concluded



Also in attendance was the former Minister of Health and social services and former advisor in health matters in the vice president ‘s office Dr Benhard Haufiku. Various Boxing personalities such as Nestor Tobias from the MTC Nestor Sunshine boxing club and the former World champion the hitman Moses were also in attendance.



Fighting in the Welterweight division Herbert Negumbo vs Johannes Shiyagaya drew 38 point each after four rounds of boxing. Immanuel Mungandjela won by unanimous decisions and became the new champion by beating Edison Hipondokwa. In the heavyweight division Johannes Nangolo beat his opponent Kleopas Sirongo who was a pro debut by unanimous decisions after four rounds of boxing.

The Main bout of the Eagles Africa Boxing Bonanza was Michael Benhard vs Dominikus Weyulu after an entertaining 6 rounds of boxing.

Full results of the Eagles Africa Boxing Bonanza:

1.Welterweight 4 rounds (66.68kg)

Herbert Negumbo vs Johannes Shiyagaya – Draw 38 points each.

2.Flyweight 4rounds

Lamek Fabian vs Thomas Gabriel – Gabriel won by unanimous decision.

3.Lightweight 4rounds(50.8kg)

Joseph Abel vs Daniel Johannes(pro debut) – Joseph won by unanimous decision.

4.Featherweight (57.15kg)4 rouds.

Immanuel Jason Vs Gerson Halweendo – Draw

5.SuperBantamweight 4rounds (55.34kg)

Flame Nangolo Vs David Johannes – Flame won by unanimous decision.

6.Junior Lightweight 4rounds (58.97kg)

Abraham Ndaendapo Vs Shinuna-Abraham won by unanimous decision. 7.Heavyweight 4rounds (+90kg)

Johannes Nangolo Vs Kleopas Sirongo – Johannes won by unanimous decision.

8.Welterweight National title 10 rounds(66.68kg) Immanuel Mungandjela vs Edison Hipondokwa – Mungandjela became the new champion by unanimous decision.

9.Featherweight 4 rounds (57.15kg)

Julius Sheetheni Vs Nelson Hango-Julius won by TKO in the first round

10.Junior Welterweight 6 rounds (63.50kg)

Michael Benhard vs Dominikus Weyulu -Michael won by unanimous decision.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info