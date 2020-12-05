NFA adopts NFPL, more clubs register for membership.

Windhoek, Dec 5 – – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Ordinary Congress approved the proposed football season dates and also confirmed the appointment of three seniors officers at the secretariat.

Top of the agenda on Saturday, 05 December 2020 was the Constitutional changes to incorporate the Namibia Football Premier League (NFPL) and this was adopted by Congress. So far 14 clubs have applied for membership to the NFPL and they’re: Black Africa, Citizen, Young African, Civics, African Stars, Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters, Young Brazilians, Tura Magic, Mighty Gunners, Okahandja United, Life Fighters, Tigers.

Notably Congress also confirmed the appointment of Franco Cosmos as the Secretary General of the Football Association while Jacqui Shipanga is the new Technical Director and Mabos Vries is the NFPL Director, subject to personal terms.

Congress also adopted the proposed dates for the football season to start towards the end February 2021 and end in August 2021, with pre season across all leagues, subject to FIFA approval.

This will be after the 2021 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Finals set for Cameroon in January were the Brave Warriors will compete.

The audited financial statements of the NFA for the 2019/2020 period were also approved.

The NFA is also now rolling out the FIFA E-Connect, a system that will be linked for the FIFA’s Connect ID system. The system is to register all players from the age of 12 to ensure that proper tracing and payment of training funds once a player becomes professional.

Training on the E-Connect for the regional coordinators and club representatives is the first step to ensure that registration is coordinated.

Source :NFA