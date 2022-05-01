Drug mule arrested at airport

Trending Now
Crime

May 1, 2022

By Staff Writer

POLICE have reported that a 29-year-old Namibian female was arrested and detained at Hosea Kutako International Airport when she tried to board a plane to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Saturday.

According to a statement from Khomas police Regional Commander Commissioner Ismael Basson the suspect, who cannot be identified because she has not appeared in court, wanted to get a connecting flight from Addis Ababa to India.

Police said the woman was allegedly carrying 3,124 kilogrammes of heroin at the value of N$1 572 500-00 when she was arrested at around 15h00.

“The suspect arrived at the Hosea Kutako Airport International Airport to depart by Ethiopian flight to Addis Ababa her destination was New Delhi in India,” said the police statement.

She was detained at Series police holding cells pending her appearance in court where she will be charged with dealing in heroin.

A large number of Namibian women have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into or out of Namibia.
Statistics from Interpol last year showed that at least 17 Namibians were arrested abroad between 2016 and 2020.
At least eight women and a man were arrested in Brazil. Four women were arrested in Ethiopia, while two men were arrested in India and two others in Cyprus. Two men were also arrested in China.
Most of these Namibians were arrested for drug-related offences but the Namibians arrested in China were accused of dealing in fake diamonds.

