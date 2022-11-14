Two wanted for robbery

Trending Now
Crime

November 14, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 14 Nov. –  Police in Oshana region are seekng public assistance in locating two suspects involved in a robbery which occurred at Ondangwa, around 09h00.

Police commander, commissioner, Naftal Sakaria said the suspects allegedly robbed a Chinese national at Okapana service station in Ondangwa before driving off in a get-away car.

They stole from the victim N$6 000 and a cellphone. The total value of the stolen items including cash is N$21 000. The suspects allegedly fled to Oshakati after the robbery where their vehicle was recovered.

The vehicle used in commissioning of the crime was found abandoned at Kalapuse guesthouse at Okandjengedi.

