Vehicle drives through wall

By Cathy Godfrey

Katima Mulilo, May 1 — A man suspected to be under the influence of alcohol lost control of his vehicle and drove into a perimeter wall of an Old NHE house in Katima Mulilo at around 03:00 on Saturday morning.

The man allegedly lost control of the vehicle and drove into the wall belonging to Maswabi Munembo during the early hours of Saturday.

“It was around 03h00, and everyone else in the house was asleep although I was still awake. I heard a loud bang on the wall and I quickly rushed outside to investigate only to find that a car had crashed into the wall and it was inside our yard. Neighbours and other residents also came out and see the car,” said Munembo, who was visibly shaken by the accident.

Munembo says when she came out, she found the driver still in the car although he did not look injured while a passenger had been thrown out of the car on impact. He was lying where he had fallen just outside the yard and was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle before the police and ambulance arrived.

Efforts to get a comment from the police proved fruitless