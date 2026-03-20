Denmark prepared for possible U.S. attack on Greenland in January

OSLO, March 20– Denmark prepared contingency measures in January for a possible U.S. military move against Greenland, including sending blood supplies and explosives to the Arctic island, Danish broadcaster DR reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe.

According to the report, Danish troops stationed in Greenland carried explosives intended to destroy runways in Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq to prevent U.S. military aircraft from landing.

Danish blood banks were also mobilized in case of possible fighting. DR said its report was based on interviews conducted over the past year with 12 sources from the Danish government, military and intelligence services, as well as senior officials in France and Germany.

The broadcaster added that Copenhagen had sought political backing from European allies after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed pressure to take control of Greenland.

A previously planned troop deployment was accelerated after the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Jan. 3, which heightened fears in Denmark that Washington could resort to force elsewhere.

Danish and Greenlandic authorities declined to comment on the reported contingency planning, DR said. Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policies.

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to “obtain” Greenland, a move that has sparked backlash across Europe. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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