Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad bomb attack
Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad bomb attack

October 15, 2025

BAGHDAD, Oct. 15  — Safaa al-Mashhadani, a sitting member of the Baghdad Provincial Council and a candidate for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, was killed early Wednesday in a bomb explosion in the north of the Iraqi capital, Iraqi security authorities said.

The incident occurred after midnight on Wednesday when a sticky bomb attached to al-Mashhadani’s vehicle detonated in the Tarmiyah area, some 40 km north of Baghdad, killing him and wounding four others, the Baghdad Operations Command (BOC) said in a statement.

In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, ordered the formation of an investigative committee under the supervision of the BOC commander to probe the attack, it said.

In a separate statement, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani mourned the death of Safaa al-Mashhadani, condemning the killing as a “cowardly terrorist act” and urging the government and security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. According to Iraqi authorities, the country is set to hold parliamentary elections in November. (Xinhua)

