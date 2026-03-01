Jordan activates emergency energy plan amid regional gas supply disruption

AMMAN, March 1 — Jordan has activated its emergency energy plan following a disruption in natural gas supplies from Mediterranean fields due to ongoing regional developments, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Kharabsheh said on Sunday.

Kharabsheh said in a press statement that regional developments led to a halt in the country’s natural gas imports used primarily for electricity generation.

He said authorities had begun implementing the emergency plan, shifting to alternative energy sources to ensure the continuity of the power supply.

The measures include importing liquefied natural gas through the country’s floating storage and regasification unit, as well as using diesel and heavy fuel oil as substitutes for pipeline gas, he added, stressing that Jordan maintains sufficient strategic fuel reserves.

Israel on Saturday shut down the Leviathan gas field, a key energy source for Egypt and Jordan, following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which prompted Iran’s retaliatory strikes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

