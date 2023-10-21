City of Windhoek CEO Encourages Employees to Reflect on their Role as Ambassadors

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 21 — In a recent gathering, Moses Matyayi, the Chief Executive Officer of the City of Windhoek, delivered a compelling message to the organization’s employees. He emphasized the importance of assessing their attitudes, behaviours, and personal contributions to the city and its residents.

Matyayi reminded employees that they are more than just workers; they are ambassadors of the City of Windhoek. As such, they have a responsibility to uphold high ethical standards and embody the city’s vision of becoming a caring and sustainable urban centre by 2027. This vision sets a clear path for the future, and it’s a collective effort that every employee is a part of.

During his interaction with the Parks Division’s staff on October 19, 2023, Matyayi encouraged employees to take a close look at their work and consider the legacy they intend to leave behind once they eventually depart from the City. This reflective exercise, he believes, is essential in maintaining the city’s commitment to progress and service excellence.

The Parks Division, which was the setting for Matyayi’s conversation, plays a pivotal role in Windhoek. Responsible for the city’s green spaces and beautification, it also provides dignified burials and cremations to residents while managing sports facilities, swimming pools, playgrounds, and parks. Uakazuvaka Kazombiaze oversees the division’s operations as its head, and it falls under the Department of Economic Development and Community Services.

Matyayi posed a critical question to the City’s employees: As Windhoek has expanded and developed over the years, how has the municipality evolved to continue providing essential services to a growing and evolving population? This question speaks to the heart of the matter—the city’s capacity to adapt and meet the changing needs of its residents.

This employee consultation initiative is part of the CEO’s onboarding program. It demonstrates Matyayi’s commitment to gaining an in-depth understanding of the different facets of the City of Windhoek’s operations. By visiting various City offices and engaging with staff, he aims to strengthen the organization’s collective drive to achieve its vision of becoming a caring and sustainable city by 2027.

The message is clear: every employee of the City of Windhoek plays a crucial role in shaping the city’s future. Their dedication, attitude, and commitment to ethical standards are vital in realizing the vision of a compassionate and sustainable Windhoek. This call for reflection and action sets the stage for a united effort toward a brighter future for the city and its residents.

