Namibia launches national campaign against gender-based violence

WINDHOEK, June 4 — Namibia on Wednesday launched a national campaign targeting gender-based violence (GBV), as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen legal and institutional responses to violence against women and children.

Speaking at the launch of the #EndGBVNamibia campaign in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Emma Kantema said GBV remains a serious challenge that undermines national development, public safety, and human rights.

“We gather not just to launch a campaign but to reaffirm a national commitment, a commitment to end gender-based violence across Namibia,” Kantema said.

Over 4,400 GBV cases were reported in Namibia last year, including more than 1,300 cases of rape, she said, adding that, nearly one in three women aged 15 to 49 in Namibia have experienced physical violence from an intimate partner.

“Our campaign is built on five strategic pillars, guiding our united efforts: national identity and pride, social cohesion, governance and capacity, research and innovation, and communication, education, and awareness,” she said.

She added that the southern African country is aligning its national efforts with continental frameworks and supports the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, adopted in February. (Xinhua)