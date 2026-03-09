Deliberate attack against UN peacekeepers absolutely unacceptable: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, March 9 — Any deliberate attack against UN peacekeepers is absolutely unacceptable and must cease immediately, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about a recent attack against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying that China strongly condemns the attack and extends its sympathy to those injured.

“Any deliberate attack against UN peacekeeping personnel amounts to a grave violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The attack is unacceptable and must stop at once. China urges relevant parties to immediately take measures to deescalate the situation and ensure the safety of UN peacekeeping personnel,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 9