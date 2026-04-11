UN chief welcomes U.S.-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan: spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, April 11 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the U.S.-Iran talks that are mediated by Pakistan, scheduled to start in Islamabad over the weekend, his spokesperson said Friday.

“He calls on the parties to seize this diplomatic opportunity to engage in good faith toward a lasting and comprehensive agreement, with a view to deescalation and the prevention of a return to hostilities,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily briefing.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter,” Dujarric said.

The UN chief’s personal envoy for the Middle East conflict and its consequences, Jean Arnault, continues to be in the region to support diplomatic efforts, Dujarric added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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