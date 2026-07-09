African officials, industry leaders welcome Chinese participation in rail projects

JOHANNESBURG, July 9– African officials and rail industry leaders have welcomed greater participation by Chinese companies in railway projects across the continent during an industry conference on Wednesday.

“Chinese companies are welcome to participate in railway construction and modernization projects across Southern Africa,” South African Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy told Xinhua on the sidelines of Africa Rail, a two-day conference that concluded in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Creecy said South Africa plans to develop a rail corridor linking the Northern Cape to the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape, and Chinese companies are welcome to compete through an open tender process.

Okitanye Gaogane, general manager of Botswana Railways, said Botswana hopes to cooperate with Chinese companies in developing new railway links. He said Botswana is planning to build railway links to ports in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique.

“I would like to work with them (the Chinese), particularly in the development of the new rail links. From the construction perspective, there are still a lot of opportunities to get involved in the new development,” Gaogane said.

Portia Nkuna, managing director of Fazi Rail, told Xinhua that South Africa and other African countries should strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies. “China is at the forefront of technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Working with countries such as China is critical to supporting Africa’s goals of economic liberation and sustainability,” Nkuna said. Held from Tuesday to Wednesday, Africa Rail 2026 brought together policymakers, railway operators and industry leaders to discuss technology, investment and the future development of Africa’s rail sector. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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