China-financed airport expansion project boosts Zimbabwe’s passenger flows

HARARE, March 9– The passenger throughput of Zimbabwe’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has recorded growth, especially following a China-financed expansion project commissioned in 2023, reaching about 1.65 million in 2025, according to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ).

ACZ Chief Executive Officer Tawanda Gusha told Xinhua in a recent interview that the country was excited about the modern project financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank), which played an important part in the passenger flow increase.

“We have seen improved passenger flows within our airports, and we have also received very positive comments from the users of our airports,” Gusha said. “We are very happy about that, and we are very excited to have that opportunity.”

The project, contracted by China Jiangsu International, included the construction of a new international terminal, additional boarding gates and jet bridges, as well as upgrades to communication and navigation systems and other supporting facilities.

Describing the facilities as “state-of-the-art,” Gusha said the airport made them “very proud,” and they are planning on competing in international awards to showcase its modern infrastructure and excellent service quality.

According to him, the project is significantly boosting Zimbabwe’s aviation industry and will assist the Zimbabwean government in achieving its objectives of Vision 2030.

“It’s good to know that the project has played a positive role in enhancing Zimbabwe’s international image and improving its business environment,” said Ban Yongzhi, chief representative of China EximBank’s Southeast Africa office.

Ban told Xinhua that the bank has helped implement a number of landmark projects across Africa over the years, hoping to propel the continent’s development and improve the people’s livelihoods.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is the largest in Zimbabwe, serving as a key gateway linking Harare, the country’s capital, with regional and international destinations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

