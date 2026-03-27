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Russia delivers 313 tons of medical aid to Iran
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Russia delivers 313 tons of medical aid to Iran

March 27, 2026

MOSCOW/BAKU, March 27– The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered 313 tons of medicines to the Iranian government as part of a humanitarian aid mission, local media reported on Friday.

The shipment, the second batch of medical supplies provided to Iran, was transported by rail to the city of Astara. Upon arrival, Russian officials formally handed over the cargo to authorized representatives of the Iranian government, RIA Novosti reported, citing the ministry’s press service.

In a separate delivery, Russia dispatched another batch of aid via Azerbaijan, consisting of a convoy of seven trucks carrying more than 140 tons of humanitarian supplies, according to Azerbaijani media report.

The ministry said that the humanitarian assistance was organized on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the operation was completed with the support of Azerbaijan, which facilitated the transit of the aid mission. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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