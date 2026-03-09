Keetmanshoop to host the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

Windhoek, Mar. 09 —The much‑anticipated 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup was officially launched today in Windhoek, marking the start of preparations for one of Namibia’s most celebrated youth sporting events. This year’s tournament will take place from 3–6 April 2026 in the capital of //Kharas Region, Keetmanshoop, bringing together under‑20 football and netball teams from all 14 regions of Namibia.

Now in its 24th edition, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup continues to stand as one of the country’s longest‑running youth sports competitions. It plays a vital role in developing future national athletes while uplifting regional communities through infrastructure development and economic stimulation.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Art and Culture, continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring inclusive participation across all regions. Beyond providing transport and accommodation for all 14 regional teams, the Ministry also actively participates in the renovation and upgrading of local school hostels, which serve as athlete accommodation during the tournament. In addition, the Ministry contributes to the upgrading of sports grounds in the host town to ensure they meet competition standards, improvements that continue benefiting communities long after the event ends. Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Art and Culture, Honourable Dino Ballotti, said: ‘Allow me to express my sincere appreciation to Nedbank Namibia and the Namibian Newspaper for the unwavering commitment to youth, sports development in Nambia.

Honourable Ballotti added: ‘I am almost certain that this is the longest running sport tournament where the partnership between private sector, the media, the football and netball fraternity, has ensured that young players from every region of Namibia have a platform to showcase their talent and pursue their dreams.’

As part of its long-standing commitment to nation-building, Nedbank Namibia remains the proud title sponsor of the tournament. Over the years, the bank has consistently invested in sports ranging from cycling, football, netball, and athletics to community‑based sporting initiatives. Through platforms like the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, Nedbank continues to champion opportunities that nurture young talent and promote social progress across Namibia: ‘Every year, the Nedbank Newspaper Cup reminds us that when we come together, government, private sector, the media, sporting bodies, and communities, we create platforms that can transform lives. The aim of the cup was to discover, develop young football teams from all 14 regions of Namibia. Over the years it has became one of Namibias biggest grassroots sporting event.’

Murorua added: ‘Our #GetMoneyFit campaign is deeply aligned with this mission, as it equips Namibians with the skills to manage their finances wisely, make informed decisions, and build strong futures. And when we look at sport, the parallels are striking. Like financial fitness, sport teaches discipline. Like saving, it teaches consistency, like planning, it teaches strategy; and like investing, it rewards commitment over time.

Honourable. David Gertze, Governor of the //Kharas Regional Council, officially welcomed the bid to host the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup: ‘I wish to express my sincere gratitute to the Namibia Football Association and to the sponsors – Nedbank Namibia and the newspaper cup committee for entrusting us with this honour.

Honourable Gertze added: ‘This initiative blends perfectly into the vision and mission of the 8th administration in reation to youth and sports, as part of its fundamentalpillars on which our future is build.’

The Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has a proven track record of producing outstanding national players. Both football and netball competitions serve as scouting grounds for national under‑20 teams, with numerous alumni having gone on to represent Namibia internationally. Beyond talent identification, the tournament fosters unity, builds regional pride, and strengthens local economies as supporters travel to host towns.

As the host for the 2026 edition, Keetmanshoop is preparing to welcome hundreds of athletes, officials, and supporters. Upgrades to facilities and local service infrastructure are already under way, reaffirming the town’s commitment to delivering a successful and memorable tournament.

Game Fixtures

Football:

Group A: Kavango East, Hardap, Omaheke, and Otjozondjupa

Group B: Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango East, and //Kharas

Group C: Khomas, Erongo, and Oshana

Group D: Zambezi, Kunene and Omusati

Netball:

Group A: Zambezi, Hardap, Omusati, Ohangwena, Erongo, Kunene, and //Kharas.

Group B: Oshikoto, Omaheke, Kavango East, Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Oshana, and Kavango West.

