Old Mutual donates to Otweya Community.

Windhoek, Aug 27-As you might recall, on Sunday 26th July 2020 a large part of the Otweya settlement in Walvis Bay was engulfed in flames, destroying the homes and personal belongings of hundreds of residents. The Otweya settlement is one of the many vulnerable communities in the harbour town, where households are struggling to make ends meet, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and its devastating socio-economic effects in our country.

With 2020 being a year full of challenges and hardships that require unity and much more resilience from us all, Old Mutual will continue to improve the lives of the communities in which we operate, as we have been doing for the past 100 years in Namibia.

On Tuesday 25th August 2020, Old Mutual employees across the country opened their hearts in support of the 153 affected Otweya households with the donation of clothes and blankets. In addition, Old Mutual have procured 153 washing basins, plates, cups, washing powder and fabric softener to the value of N$42 316.50 (Forty-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixteen Namibia Dollar and Fifty cents) after obtaining and assessment of the most critical needs of the distraught families, from the office of the Mayor in Walvisbay.

The goods were handed over by Johanna Shatika, Old Mutual Branch Manager, Walvis Bay, in consultation with the Erongo Regional Governor’s Office and the Office of the Mayor. The consignment was received by Mr. Andreas Amukalu from the Walvis Bay Municipality’s Fire Department.

Old Mutual employees extended a special heartfelt message to the Otweya residents: “You cannot go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. Do not give up hope and continue to stay strong by Doing Great Things Every Day”.

From left to right: Johanna Shatika, Old Mutual Branch Manager, Walvis Bay; Andreas Amukalu, from the Walvis Bay Municipality Fire Department; Samuel Gomaseb, Personal Financial Advisor, Old Mutual Walvis Bay Branch

From left to right: Johanna Shatika, Old Mutual Branch Manager, Walvis Bay; and Samuel Gowaseb, Personal Financial Advisor, Old Mutual Walvis Bay Branch.

NDN Reporter