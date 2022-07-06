Trending Now
Home Current AffairsBusiness Swakop Uranium gives employees birthday bash
Swakop Uranium gives employees birthday bash
Business

Swakop Uranium gives employees birthday bash

July 6, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, July 6 — Swakopmund Uranium put smiles on their employees last week when they held a bash to celebrate the birthdays of those born in May and June.

This is a culture at the mine to celebrate the workers’ birthdays every two months as a team-building effort.

The atmosphere was filled with fun and laughter, as the workers celebrated their colleagues’ birthdays at their workplace.

Although it could not be established how many workers were the May-June babies, they nevertheless enjoyed an extravagant bash with a DJ playing music, a refreshment bar, a lucky draw and games in which individuals scooped grand prizes.

The lucky draw winners walked away with gift vouchers of N$200, N$300 and N$500.

“As the Swakop Uranium family, we endeavour to celebrate our employees’ birthday every month. And would therefore like to wish each celebrant a happy birthday once again!” the company said in a statement.

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Development Bank young artisan finance opens door for...

March 22, 2022

Nedbank Acquires Land for New Headquarters

June 3, 2018

Google, White House budget office seek reprieve on...

June 10, 2019

Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) supports Omboga powdered...

September 25, 2020

FNB/FENATA travel Index growth recovers lightly

January 27, 2018

SDFN/NHAG and ALAN sign agreement

September 21, 2018

MultiChoice Namibia and NamiGreen announce a partnership that...

August 13, 2021

Japanese vessel declared wreck removal case

May 10, 2018

NNLVA to run Outapi and Eenhana abattoirs

June 5, 2018

Nekundi warns SOE boards

October 30, 2018