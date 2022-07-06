Swakop Uranium gives employees birthday bash

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, July 6 — Swakopmund Uranium put smiles on their employees last week when they held a bash to celebrate the birthdays of those born in May and June.

This is a culture at the mine to celebrate the workers’ birthdays every two months as a team-building effort.

The atmosphere was filled with fun and laughter, as the workers celebrated their colleagues’ birthdays at their workplace.

Although it could not be established how many workers were the May-June babies, they nevertheless enjoyed an extravagant bash with a DJ playing music, a refreshment bar, a lucky draw and games in which individuals scooped grand prizes.

The lucky draw winners walked away with gift vouchers of N$200, N$300 and N$500.

“As the Swakop Uranium family, we endeavour to celebrate our employees’ birthday every month. And would therefore like to wish each celebrant a happy birthday once again!” the company said in a statement.