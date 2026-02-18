Cold storage facility built in Afgan province to support farmers

Trending Now
February 18, 2026

KABUL, Feb. 18 — A standard cold storage facility has been constructed in Maidan Shar city, the capital of eastern Afghanistan’s Wardak province, at a cost of around 60 million afghanis (nearly 1 million U.S. dollars), the official Bakhtar news reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the newly built facility has a capacity to store up to 2,000 metric tons of agricultural products.

Authorities described the project as a significant step toward preserving farm produce and reducing post-harvest losses.

The cold storage unit will help farmers maintain product quality, stabilize market supply, and prevent waste, particularly during peak harvest seasons. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

