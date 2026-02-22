41 Israeli incursions reported in S. Syria since February: war monitor

Trending Now
InternationalPOLITICS

February 22, 2026

DAMASCUS, Feb. 22 — Israeli forces have carried out dozens of ground incursions into southern Syria since the beginning of February, Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday.

The monitoring group said it documented 41 Israeli ground incursions into Syrian territory this month, alongside repeated low-altitude aerial activity over the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa.

According to the observatory, the incursions included repeated ground entries accompanied by the arrest of civilians, bulldozing of agricultural land and the installation of temporary military checkpoints inside Syrian territory.

It said the activities had taken place without any reported military response. The observatory said the movements had a direct impact on daily life in affected areas, particularly for shepherds, farmers and residents of villages near the disengagement line.

The Syrian interim government has continued to voice strong opposition to ongoing Israeli military activities in southern Syria, describing them as repeated violations of national sovereignty and international law. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

