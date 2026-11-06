CIIE reflects China’s expanding high-standard opening-up

BISHKEK, Nov. 6 — The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a testament to China’s continued efforts to expand high-standard opening-up, Tolonbek Abdyrov, a professor of economics and vice rector of the International Higher School of Medicine in Kyrgyzstan, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The annual event is of great significance not only to China but also to countries around the world, Abdyrov said. The ninth CIIE this year, which opened in Shanghai on Nov. 5, runs through Nov. 10.

“Today, China is opening its doors wider to the world, providing other countries with greater opportunities to bring their products to one of the world’s largest markets,” he said.

As a major global manufacturing hub, China exports a wide range of products worldwide, making goods more accessible to consumers, Abdyrov said.

The CIIE provides an important platform for translating trade and economic opportunities into tangible outcomes, including new production facilities, increased investment, expanded exports and job creation, he said. “In my opinion, this is precisely where the long-term economic and social benefits of such events lie.”

Last year, Kyrgyzstan set up its own national pavilion at the CIIE for the first time.

Abdyrov said that the CIIE offers Kyrgyzstan an important opportunity to explore new approaches to economic cooperation with China.

“We have high-quality honey, dried fruits, nuts, meat and dairy products, as well as light industrial products. Many of these products could certainly find a market in China,” he said.

Abdyrov also highlighted the expo’s potential to attract Chinese investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan.

“Through agreements and long-term contracts, we could jointly establish processing facilities in Kyrgyzstan,” he said, noting that such cooperation would help the country expand domestic production, processing and exports.

“This is precisely how we can develop our own manufacturing sector, create added value and raise people’s incomes,” he said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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