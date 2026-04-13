Trump says “may stop by Cuba after we’re finished with” Iran war

WASHINGTON, April 13 — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again on Monday that Cuba would be Washington’s next target following attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

“We may stop by Cuba after we’re finished with this,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran which started on Feb. 28. Trump also repeated his previous assertions that Cuba is a “failing nation.”

Days after launching the war with Iran, Trump threatened that Cuba is going to “fall pretty soon” but his administration will focus on the ongoing war with Iran “right now.”

“Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn’t say that,” Trump told an investment forum in Florida late last month.

Cuba has been facing a severe economic and energy crisis since the U.S. military raided Venezuela and took Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by force on Jan. 3. The U.S. operation on Caracas has heavily disrupted Cuba’s oil supplies from Venezuela and Mexico afterward. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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