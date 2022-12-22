Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Cholera death toll reaches 410 in Malawi
Cholera death toll reaches 410 in Malawi
Africa

Cholera death toll reaches 410 in Malawi

December 22, 2022

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Dec. 21 — At least 410 people have been killed in a cholera outbreak in Malawi, the country’s Nation newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Citing data from the Ministry of Health, the paper said Malawi has registered 71 new deaths in the past two weeks, with Tuesday recording six deaths and 189 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,837.
The ministry said it is stepping up interventions to grapple with the latest outbreak, which started in March in the district of Machinga in southern Malawi. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 99
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNICEF regrets Ethiopia’s decision to expel its representative

October 3, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Uganda approves use of local...

June 29, 2021

97 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected case of human...

October 8, 2022

S. Africa deploys army to quell violent protests,...

July 15, 2021

Botswana women make waves in male-dominated film, TV...

April 6, 2021

Zambia scraps value added tax

September 29, 2018

Over 7,000 DR Congo refugees cross into Uganda...

March 30, 2022

News Analysis: Re-election of Egypt’s Sisi signifies further...

April 3, 2018

Namibia sports commission turns down creation of a...

May 3, 2021

Zimbabwean VP Chiwenga urges opposition to stop violence

December 13, 2019