Cholera death toll reaches 410 in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Dec. 21 — At least 410 people have been killed in a cholera outbreak in Malawi, the country’s Nation newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing data from the Ministry of Health, the paper said Malawi has registered 71 new deaths in the past two weeks, with Tuesday recording six deaths and 189 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,837.

The ministry said it is stepping up interventions to grapple with the latest outbreak, which started in March in the district of Machinga in southern Malawi. (Xinhua)