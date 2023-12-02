China’s Call for Urgent Action and Lasting Peace in the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Staff Reporter

BEIJING, China, December 2 — The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in a tragic toll on civilian lives and created a severe humanitarian crisis, presenting a formidable challenge for the global community. President Xi Jinping of China has responded to the gravity of the situation by articulating a clear and principled position, advocating for immediate measures to address the current violence and laying the groundwork for a lasting resolution.

The Urgency for Immediate Action:

Ceasefire and End to Fighting: President Xi underscored the imperative need for an immediate ceasefire and a sustained humanitarian truce. He called upon the conflicting parties to adhere to relevant UN resolutions, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation to halt the ongoing bloodshed.

Protection of Civilians: The safety of civilians remains a top priority. China stressed the significance of halting all attacks against civilians and upholding international humanitarian law. Additionally, the release of detained civilians and hostages was deemed essential.

Unimpeded Humanitarian Access: Addressing critical humanitarian needs in Gaza is of paramount importance. China urged all parties to facilitate unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance, including the establishment of secure and reliable corridors. The international community must step up its support for humanitarian efforts and post-conflict reconstruction in the region.

Building Towards a Lasting Peace:

Two-State Solution: China firmly supports the view that a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question hinges on the implementation of the two-state solution. This necessitates the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.

International Consensus and Mediation: China emphasized the significance of international consensus and diplomatic mediation in resolving the conflict. The Security Council should play a central role in facilitating peace talks and supporting the UN Secretary-General’s efforts. Regional countries and organizations can positively contribute by maintaining an objective and just stance.

International Peace Conference: To chart a concrete path towards the two-state solution, China proposed convening a broad-based, authoritative, and effective international peace conference under UN leadership. This conference should establish a clear timetable and roadmap for implementing the two-state solution and securing a comprehensive peace agreement.

Respecting Palestinian Rights:

China stressed that any arrangement concerning the future of Gaza must be conducted with due respect for the Palestinian people’s self-determination and independent choices. Imposed solutions, China emphasized, will not achieve sustainable peace.

China’s Commitment to Peace:

China’s stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reflects its unwavering commitment to promoting peace and justice in the region. By advocating for immediate action, a two-state solution, and a multilateral approach to peacemaking, China aims to contribute toward a brighter future for both Palestinians and Israelis.