China’s police chief meets Cuban interior minister

Asia

May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 22 — Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Cuban Minister of Interior Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas in Beijing Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, especially in law enforcement and security.

The two sides should strengthen cooperation in preventing the “colour revolution,” offering security support to the Belt and Road Initiative, combating transnational crimes and building law enforcement capacity, and work together to build a China-Cuba community with a shared future, Wang added.

Alvarez, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, expressed the willingness to continuously strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China and push forward bilateral relations.  (Xinhua)

