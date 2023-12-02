Namibia Needs US$15 Billion to Combat Climate Change, Says President Geingob at COP28

By Benjamin Wickham

Abu Dhabi, December 2 — Namibian President Hage Geingob delivered a compelling speech during the High-Level Segment of the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 1st, 2023. His address underscored the pressing need for urgent climate action and appealed to the international community to mobilize financial resources while implementing ambitious plans to combat climate change.

President Geingob highlighted Namibia’s vulnerability to the adverse impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, increased evaporation, and rainfall variability. Notably, he pointed out that the estimated cost for implementing Namibia’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) stands at US$ 15 billion by 2030, with 90% of this reliance on international financial support.

Namibia has demonstrated a commendable commitment to addressing climate change through various initiatives. The establishment of a world-first blended finance infrastructure fund designed to receive climate financing showcases the nation’s proactive stance. Additionally, Namibia’s announcement of large-scale green hydrogen projects is a testament to its dedication to providing clean molecules crucial for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors.

President Geingob emphasized the significance of the Global Stocktake, an international process aimed at reviewing the implementation of the Paris Agreement. He called on nations to actively participate in identifying gaps in financial support and ensuring that developing countries receive the resources necessary to effectively combat the impacts of climate change.

Concluding his speech, President Geingob urged the international community to translate words into decisive action. He appealed for global solidarity, ambition, equity, and cooperation to effectively address climate change and safeguard the planet for the well-being of future generations. President Hage Geingob’s address at COP28 serves as a poignant call to arms for nations to work collaboratively in the fight against climate change.