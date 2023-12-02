Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Namibia Needs US$15 Billion to Combat Climate Change, Says President Geingob at COP28
Namibia Needs US$15 Billion to Combat Climate Change, Says President Geingob at COP28
Current Affairs

Namibia Needs US$15 Billion to Combat Climate Change, Says President Geingob at COP28

December 2, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

Abu Dhabi, December 2 — Namibian President Hage Geingob delivered a compelling speech during the High-Level Segment of the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 1st, 2023. His address underscored the pressing need for urgent climate action and appealed to the international community to mobilize financial resources while implementing ambitious plans to combat climate change.

President Geingob highlighted Namibia’s vulnerability to the adverse impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, increased evaporation, and rainfall variability. Notably, he pointed out that the estimated cost for implementing Namibia’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) stands at US$ 15 billion by 2030, with 90% of this reliance on international financial support.

Namibia has demonstrated a commendable commitment to addressing climate change through various initiatives. The establishment of a world-first blended finance infrastructure fund designed to receive climate financing showcases the nation’s proactive stance. Additionally, Namibia’s announcement of large-scale green hydrogen projects is a testament to its dedication to providing clean molecules crucial for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors.

President Geingob emphasized the significance of the Global Stocktake, an international process aimed at reviewing the implementation of the Paris Agreement. He called on nations to actively participate in identifying gaps in financial support and ensuring that developing countries receive the resources necessary to effectively combat the impacts of climate change.

Concluding his speech, President Geingob urged the international community to translate words into decisive action. He appealed for global solidarity, ambition, equity, and cooperation to effectively address climate change and safeguard the planet for the well-being of future generations. President Hage Geingob’s address at COP28 serves as a poignant call to arms for nations to work collaboratively in the fight against climate change.

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tsumkwe Clinic Receives Two Electronic Bicycles Valued at...

September 6, 2023

“25th Session of SADC Ministerial Committee of the...

July 20, 2023

Growth of customer base leads to new FNB...

April 15, 2022

Youth organization joins forces with traditional to combat...

August 30, 2023

Strengthening the Namibia-China relationship could open up opportunities for SMEs.

June 27, 2023

Elifas Dingara’s Proposal for Universal Million-Dollar Allocation Gains...

July 7, 2023

MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA REINFORCES FIGHT AGAINST CONTENT PIRACY

July 12, 2022

Poachers to Lose Vehicles in Poaching Cases

August 18, 2023

Paul Da Prince Becomes Brand Ambassador for Audi...

August 31, 2023

NAC Announces Termination of Ground Handling Services by...

August 19, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.