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Home International 62 killed, 8 missing in India’s Assam floods
62 killed, 8 missing in India’s Assam floods
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62 killed, 8 missing in India’s Assam floods

July 25, 2026

NEW DELHI, July 25– At least 62 people were killed, and eight others remain missing as a population of over 1.1 million remains affected in the ongoing floods in India’s northeastern state of Assam, according to Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The situation continues to be grim, and the flooding has extended to the state’s 25 districts.

According to Sarma, 2101 villages are inundated, and a population of 1,100,820 remains affected due to floods in the state.

The authorities have set up 170 relief camps and 1304 relief distribution centers in the affected districts, where 45,004 people have been provided food and shelter.

Officials said rescue and relief operations have been intensified by the local administration in the state’s 25 affected districts.

The Central Water Commission said various tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are flowing above the danger level. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 56,606 hectares of cropland remain submerged in the water.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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