Rundu sets for mass demonstrations against practice of issuing national documents to deceased only

By Shaka Chai

Rundu, June 16 – Residents of both two regions will demonstrate today,Friday to show their deepest disappointments particularly to the ministry of Home affairs,many believes that this ministry failed in their mandate of issuing national documents particularly to the majority of citizens in Kavango regions.

“It has also become a abnormal norm that Home affairs nowadays only issues birth certificates when people without national documents dies and at the same time those deceased are also issued with death certificates to facilitate for their burial arrangements” one of the organiser commended.

All 16 people who recently passed away at Kayova village in Kavango East region are good fresh example,as both were also living without national documents and only received their birth certificates for the first time until when they died from expected food poisoning and sadly,they were also issued death certificates for the burial arrangements which took place last week Saturday at Kayova village and was attended by cabinet members among others.

Some people also strongly believes that lack of national documents to many residents in Kavango regions,direct contributes to poverty and hunger situation of the residents in the two regions,since majority cannot register and benefit from government social grants due to lack of national documents and this also hamper the academic performances of many children as some reach up until to secondary level without national documents and some cannot participate on sport competitions.

Residents are up on arms and also accusing the local leaders of doing less on this matter,Bonifasius WaKudumo Governor of Kavango East region who already received enough numerous petions during his tenure,acknowledge the letter of demonstrators and this time referred them to hand the petition to Chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council Damian Maghambayi.

Commissioner Johana Ngondo Regional commander of the region also gave the green light to the demonstrators last week already. ~Namibia Daily News.