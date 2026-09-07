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Iran says talks with Oman on Hormuz Strait reach final stage
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Iran says talks with Oman on Hormuz Strait reach final stage

September 7, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 7 — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday Iran-Oman negotiations on the designation of a temporary route for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz have reached their final stage.

The understanding between the two countries regarding the route’s designation would likely be registered with the International Maritime Organization in the coming days, Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

The insecurity in the waterway is a consequence of the U.S.-Israeli “military aggression” against Iran, he said, noting, “Vessels will not be able to travel this route with confidence and a sense of security by the time this situation continues.”

Responding to a question about a Sunday visit by a Qatari delegation to Iran, Baghaei said it took place as part of Qatar’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. He said contacts between Iran and certain other regional countries that have long been trying to help reduce tensions “is an ongoing process.”

In a joint statement late last month, Iran and Oman announced they had exchanged views on a proposed phased framework that includes establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to demine the waterway.

Technical talks between the two countries will continue to address the designation of a permanent shipping corridor, the future administration of the strait, and a mechanism for information exchange, traffic management, and security arrangements in the waterway, the statement added.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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