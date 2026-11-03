China to beef up support for emerging pillar industries

BEIJING, Nov. 3 — China will strengthen support for its emerging pillar industries to promote high-quality development, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday.

The output value of emerging pillar industries is projected to exceed 10 trillion yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), almost doubling from nearly 6 trillion yuan last year, Ren Zhongbao, an official with the NDRC, told a press conference.

In the first three quarters of 2026, China’s integrated circuit output reached 442.8 billion units, up 23.3 percent year on year. The value of China’s innovative drug out-licensing deals totaled roughly 130 billion U.S. dollars in this period, close to the total for all of last year, according to the NDRC.

Ren said the country will increase fiscal and financial policy support, and guide social capital into emerging pillar industries.

The NDRC also said China will support enterprises in taking the lead in implementing national science and technology projects and in building innovation platforms.

China has vowed to bolster emerging pillar industries such as integrated circuits, aerospace, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, new energy storage and intelligent robotics to foster new growth momentum.

China will focus on quantum technology, bio-manufacturing, hydrogen energy, nuclear fusion energy, brain-computer interfaces, embodied intelligence and 6G in developing future industries. It will also encourage regions to develop sub-sectors where they have comparative advantages, the NDRC said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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