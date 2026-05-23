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France bans Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir from entering country
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends his party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 3, 2024 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
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France bans Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir from entering country

May 23, 2026

PARIS, May 23  — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday announced that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had been banned from entering France effective immediately.

In a post on social platform X, Barrot said the decision followed Ben-Gvir’s “unqualifiable” actions toward French and European citizens aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla.

“We cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated or subjected to violence in such a manner, especially by a public official,” Barrot said. He also called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir.

Hundreds of members from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were brought to Israel’s Ashdod Port on Wednesday, as Ben-Gvir released the video showing some of them shackled and forced to the ground.

In the video, released by Ben-Gvir on his social media channels, dozens of activists are shown kneeling on the floor, bent forward with their heads down and hands bound behind their backs with zip ties, as the Israeli national anthem is played loudly over speakers.

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli naval vessels intercepted all ships in the convoy in international waters, about 250 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. According to the organizers, 428 activists were “kidnapped” by Israel after the interception began on Monday morning.

Barrot on Wednesday condemned the treatment of activists from the Global Sumud flotilla, calling the actions of the Israeli side “unacceptable” and announcing that Israel’s ambassador to France would be summoned. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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