UN’s role must be strengthened, not weakened

BEIJING, Feb. 24– The role of the United Nations must be strengthened, not weakened, said a Xinhua think tank report released on Tuesday.

Practicing multilateralism is the fundamental pathway to building a more just and equitable global governance system, said the report titled “Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence — Focusing on China’s Solution to Global Governance,” released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

“Multilateralism has become a core concept of the international system and the international order,” it said.

“It is essential to uphold the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, strengthen solidarity and cooperation among countries, and oppose unilateralism.”

The United Nations is “the central platform for practicing multilateralism and advancing global governance,” it said, noting that its role must be strengthened, not weakened.

Other international and regional multilateral mechanisms should build on their respective strengths, play constructive roles, and avoid any discriminatory or exclusionary arrangements, it said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)