Capricorn Group Supports Community with Sustainable Food Garden Initiative

By Staff Reporter

OKAHANDJA, April 24 — Each year, on April 22, more than 190 countries take action to bring about behavioural change in honour of Earth Day and raise awareness of the climate crisis and the need to protect the earth’s natural resources for future generations. This year, in support of Earth Day, Capricorn Group employees participated in a vegetable gardening project in a small community in Okahandja as part of Christ’s Hope Namibia’s mass food gardening project.

More than 40 employees participated in the outreach event, which took place on April 21, 2023, in Okahandja. The Changemakers spent the day preparing the land, planting seeds, painting tires, and more, and managed to plant spinach, cabbage, and onions that will support the centre’s feeding scheme for over 90 children. This initiative was part of Capricorn’s sustainability drive and ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities in which it operates.

Marlize Horn, the Group Executive of Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of Capricorn Foundation reiterated Capricorn’s commitment to giving back to communities not just in cash but also in kindness. The vegetable garden is an important method of securing a sustainable supply of nutritious food for vulnerable communities, and Capricorn is proud to be able to support the creation of this for Christ’s Hope.

Christ’s Hope International Namibia has a 17-year track record of caring for orphaned and vulnerable children. It provides sustainable support at ten care points located in Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Okahandja, and Oshikuku to free children from the cycle of AIDS and poverty. The Okahandja community garden will be supported by the Christ’s Hope team and centre staff, and nearby families with no income have also been identified to join to support the garden and benefit from the produce.

“The Capricorn Foundation is one of our sponsors for the centres throughout the country. Their commitment to come and assist us to develop this garden is more than we could have asked for. We are truly grateful for the support that we are receiving. The input of the Changemakers can ensure a lasting and sustainable impact on them, their surrounding communities, as well as our natural environment,” said Hannelie Turner, Christ’s Hope International Namibia’s Country Team Leader.

In summary, Capricorn Group employees took part in a vegetable gardening project in Okahandja to celebrate Earth Day and support Christ’s Hope Namibia’s mass food gardening project. This initiative is part of Capricorn’s sustainability drive and ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates. The vegetable garden will help support vulnerable communities and ensure a sustainable supply of nutritious food for orphaned and vulnerable children.

– Namibia Daily News