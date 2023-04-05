Nedbank Namibia broadens the footprint of cycling in the country

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, April 5 — The Nedbank Cross Country Olympic (XCO) Namibian National Championships race is set to take place over the Easter weekend in Swakopmund. This two-day event will see cyclists compete in various categories, including the introduction of the new E-Bike race and an XCC-Short Track category for elite cyclists.

The event will also feature categories that offer Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points, internationally recognized points that boost each cyclist’s world ranking and determine placement in international events. This year’s event will only allow Namibians to compete for UCI points.

Selma Kaulinge, the Communication and PR Manager for Nedbank Namibia, highlighted the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle and the development of Namibian cycling sportsmen and women through cycling events. She also mentioned the bank’s commitment to extending the footprint of cycling across the country.

Elanor Grassow, the General Secretary of the Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF), welcomed all cyclists to the event, encouraging all cycling fans and spectators to come and support the riders. She also mentioned the safety measures in place and the track’s suitability for different riders’ calibres.

Interested cyclists can contact the NCF for more information on the event. The races in Swakopmund are expected to witness exciting racing on both days, and the event will be a significant opportunity for Namibian cyclists to showcase their skills and compete for UCI points. – Namibia Daily News