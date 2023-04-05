Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Nedbank Namibia broadens the footprint of cycling in the country
Nedbank Namibia broadens the footprint of cycling in the country
Sports

Nedbank Namibia broadens the footprint of cycling in the country

April 5, 2023

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, April 5  —  The Nedbank Cross Country Olympic (XCO) Namibian National Championships race is set to take place over the Easter weekend in Swakopmund. This two-day event will see cyclists compete in various categories, including the introduction of the new E-Bike race and an XCC-Short Track category for elite cyclists.

The event will also feature categories that offer Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points, internationally recognized points that boost each cyclist’s world ranking and determine placement in international events. This year’s event will only allow Namibians to compete for UCI points.

Selma Kaulinge, the Communication and PR Manager for Nedbank Namibia, highlighted the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle and the development of Namibian cycling sportsmen and women through cycling events. She also mentioned the bank’s commitment to extending the footprint of cycling across the country.

Elanor Grassow, the General Secretary of the Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF), welcomed all cyclists to the event, encouraging all cycling fans and spectators to come and support the riders. She also mentioned the safety measures in place and the track’s suitability for different riders’ calibres.

Interested cyclists can contact the NCF for more information on the event. The races in Swakopmund are expected to witness exciting racing on both days, and the event will be a significant opportunity for Namibian cyclists to showcase their skills and compete for UCI points.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MTC inspires hope in Young Boxers in the...

November 2, 2020

Namibia announces 35-man provisional squad ahead of 2023...

May 23, 2022

Serena Williams set to face unseeded Harmony Tan...

June 25, 2022

Kenyan long-distant runner Kipkemoi suspended for failed anti-dope...

March 1, 2020

Arrizabalaga apologizes for refusing to be substituted in...

February 26, 2019

Neymar: I fell apart during the World Cup

July 30, 2018

MTC GIVES NPL AND FOOTBALL LEADERS MORE TIME.

July 24, 2020

More goals scored on opening day of the...

May 11, 2018

Namibian Archers bring home silver from Western Cape!

May 8, 2019

EPL return sees heavyweight battle between Spurs and...

September 13, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by