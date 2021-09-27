Brave Gladiators leaves for Cosafa Championship.

WINDHOEK, SEPT 27 – Brave Gladiators Coach Woody Jacobs has named his final 25 women’s squad ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Cup tournament that kicks off on the 28 September, till 09 October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The team departs for South Africa today and will play against invited nation Uganda in their opening Group C campaign on the 30th September at 12h00.

The Brave gladiators will then face Zambia on the 3rd October at 15h30 and close off two days later against Eswatini at 15h30.

Jacobs says he strongly believes the team has the quality to do well in the tournament.

” Our team has quality players I believe can steal the show and highlight themselves to women football in the region and the tournament. I am sure they will come through for the country.” says Jacobs.

Only the top team per pool and best-placed runner-up progress to the semi-finals.

Goalkeepers: Agnes Kauzuu, Melissa Matheus, Sussana Eises.

Defenders: Selma Enkali, Emma Naris, Iina Katuta, Lovisa Mulunga, Lydiana Nanamus, Veronica Van Wyk, Nicole Philander, Kamunikire Tjituka.

Midfielders: Annouschka Kordom, Milicent Hikuam, Memory Ngonda, Shanice Diaries, Asteria Angula, Tuelikondjela Amukoto.

Forwards: Stella Williams, Kylie Van Wyk, Anna-Marie Shikusho, Beverly Ueziua, Thomalina Adams, Juliana Blou, Fiola Vliete, Gaironeeza Maclobo