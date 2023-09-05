Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Cameroon’s Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier
Cameroon’s Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier
SPORTS

Cameroon’s Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier

September 5, 2023

YAOUNDE, Sept. 4 — Cameroon’s goalkeeper Andre Onana has reversed his decision to retire from international football ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi.

Last week, Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song included the 27-year-old Manchester United player in the squad for the upcoming qualifier.

Onana had previously announced his retirement from international football in December following a disagreement with Song over tactics.

“My desire to represent my country has never wavered… I respond to the call of my nation with unwavering certainty, aware that my return is not only intended to honour my dream but also to respond to the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine,” Onana said in a statement shared on his social media handles on Monday.

He said, although he has been unjustly treated, he will remain faithful and committed to Cameroon.

“This is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon,” he added.

Cameroon needs only a draw in their match against Burundi on home ground next week to qualify for AFCON. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 40
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Villarreal’s Emery replaces Gerrard to coach Aston Villa

October 25, 2022

Neuer, Flick talk about winning 2022 FIFA World...

April 2, 2022

Cuba condemns politicization of Beijing Winter Olympics

December 11, 2021

South Korea to count on Son Heung-min in...

November 17, 2022

Hazard retires from international football

December 8, 2022

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

March 30, 2022

Karim Benzema suffers leg injury on eve of...

November 20, 2022

Rosatom Hosts Second International Fishing Tournament

September 13, 2022

Pele to Stay in Hospital for Further Exams

December 10, 2021

Heading: “Andre Onana Joins Manchester United from Inter...

July 20, 2023