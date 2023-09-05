Japan Donates $29 Million Worth of Cold Chain Equipment to Strengthen Namibia’s Healthcare System

By Kaleb Nghishidival

Windhoek, 05 September – In a significant step forward to enhance Namibia’s healthcare system and bolster the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Japan has generously donated cold chain equipment valued at $29 million. Facilitated through UNICEF, the handover ceremony, attended by government officials and key stakeholders, underlines Namibia’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its healthcare infrastructure.

The donation comprises 350 vaccine carriers and 295 fridge tags, items provided to the Government of Japan by UNICEF. This substantial contribution serves a critical role in fortifying Namibia’s healthcare system by improving its capacity to safely store and distribute vaccines, medicines, and essential medical supplies.

Ben Nangombe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, expressed profound gratitude for this invaluable support. He lauded the collective resilience demonstrated during these challenging times, emphasizing that this donation symbolizes much more than mere machinery – it embodies hope, progress, and a brighter future for the nation.

The cold chain equipment is pivotal in ensuring the secure storage and efficient transportation of vaccines and other critical medical supplies. Its strengthened presence in the healthcare system facilitates the delivery of healthcare services even to the remotest corners of the country.

Nangombe called upon all stakeholders to reinvigorate their commitment to the monumental task at hand. He encouraged everyone to view this donation as a catalyst for fostering new partnerships and collaborations to overcome present challenges while building a more robust and resilient future.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Nangombe expressed profound appreciation for the donation’s significant impact on enhancing Namibia’s immunization supply chain. He extended heartfelt thanks to the Government of Japan and UNICEF for their steadfast support and dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of Namibian citizens.- Namibia Daily News