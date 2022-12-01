Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Denmark boss Hjulmand bemoans lack of quality after World Cup exit
Denmark boss Hjulmand bemoans lack of quality after World Cup exit
SPORTS

Denmark boss Hjulmand bemoans lack of quality after World Cup exit

December 1, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 30 — Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said his players were unable to control their emotions in a 1-0 defeat to Australia that saw them crash out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Denmark had 60 percent of possession and 14 shots compared to eight for the Socceroos.
But Graham Arnold’s men were watertight in defense and stunned the European side in the 60th minute when Mathew Leckie scored a superb counterattack goal.
“We didn’t play with the required tempo and rhythm,” Hjulmand told a news conference at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.
“We started well today but we got too emotional and lacked quality. One thing we shouldn’t do when we play Australia is to let our emotions take over and get involved in little fights. We had to play with quality and be in good positions. We weren’t at our best.”
After an impressive qualifying campaign, Denmark were tipped by some pundits to be a dark horse in Qatar. But they struggled from the outset, looking lackluster in a goalless draw with Tunisia and then suffering a 2-1 defeat to France before the loss to Australia.
When asked how his team would move forward from here, Hjulmand said: “It’s important just to wait a bit so that I can think rationally, I can’t do that right now. The emotions are so big, the frustrations are too big. We did not reach our level, there’s no doubt about that.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 44
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Final draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

April 2, 2022

Spain, Germany and Japan bundled in World Cup...

April 2, 2022

Mane converts decisive penalty as Senegal win AFCON...

February 7, 2022

Kyle Lowry expecting emotional return to Toronto

December 9, 2021

Barca, Atletico crash out of UEFA Champions League

October 27, 2022

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON...

December 17, 2021

Neuer, Flick talk about winning 2022 FIFA World...

April 2, 2022

English Premier League result

August 6, 2022

Lukaku looks to smooth troubled waters at Chelsea...

January 5, 2022

Ruthless Bayern thrash Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga season...

August 6, 2022