Central African bloc suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup

YAOUNDE, Sept. 5 — The Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States, a central African regional bloc, decided on Monday to suspend Gabon’s membership following the military coup in the country last week.

Leaders of the regional bloc made the decision at an extraordinary session on Monday held in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea.

The leaders condemned the use of force to resolve political conflicts and called for a rapid return to constitutional order in Gabon.

Military officers in Gabon seized power last week, placing President Ali Bongo under house arrest and naming a new leader, after the country’s election body announced Bongo had won a third term in the presidential election on Aug. 26.

Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, was sworn in as Gabon’s “transitional president” in the capital of Libreville Monday, promising the adoption of a new constitution by referendum and “fair” elections after the transition. (Xinhua)