By Staff reporter

LONDON, April 1 — Arsenal maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 win against Leeds, matching Manchester City’s result against Liverpool earlier in the day. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored a brace on his first league start since November, netting his first goal of the year. He converted a penalty after being fouled by Luke Ayling and later added a sharp finish from Leandro Trossard’s assist. Ben White scored the crucial second goal, while Granit Xhaka sealed the win with a late header. The victory was Arsenal’s seventh in a row in the league.

Jesus’ return to the starting lineup after a long layoff was a significant boost for Arsenal. The Brazilian showed his leadership qualities by stepping up to take the penalty in Bukayo Saka’s absence, and his second goal was a well-taken finish. White’s goal was also crucial in giving the Gunners the breathing space they needed in the second half.

Leeds defender Ayling had a day to forget, conceding the penalty and struggling to contain the Arsenal attack. Meanwhile, Trossard continued his impressive start to life at Arsenal, setting up Jesus’ second goal with a typically excellent assist. Xhaka’s scoring form also continued, with the midfielder finding the net for the fourth time in four games for club and country.

The win puts Arsenal in a commanding position at the top of the table, while Manchester City will be disappointed that their result against Liverpool did not lead to a slip-up by their rivals. However, Arsenal’s ability to handle pressure and maintain their form suggests they are more than capable of winning their first league title in 19 years.

– Namibia Daily News