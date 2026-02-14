Measures underway to accelerate water recovery in South Africa

Trending Now
AfricaInternational

February 14, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 14  — As water shortages persist in parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane, South Africa’s most populous municipalities, the government has stepped up efforts to restore supply.

The bulk water supply was temporarily reduced in January due to technical failures at Rand Water pump stations and a major pipe burst.

While full capacity has since been restored, municipal systems in Johannesburg remain under strain, with Melville, Westdene, Brixton, and parts of Midrand facing weeks of erratic supply, triggering public frustration and protests.

According to local media SABC News, David Mahlobo, South Africa’s deputy minister of water and sanitation, said on Saturday that load-shifting had helped restore water supply to parts of Tshwane, though the system remains vulnerable.

“The system is going to remain vulnerable. It’s going to have faults because there are challenges in the system. Our main concern for now is just to stabilize it,” he said, adding that two additional water treatment works would be commissioned within the next two months, easing pressure on the Rand Water system.

To ensure water supply, the government has rolled out several measures, including controlling system recovery and load shifting, deploying water tankers to affected areas, and providing technical support to municipalities, according to a statement released by the presidency on Friday.

The statement said water supply is expected to stabilize progressively over the coming week, subject to reduced demand. “Water security remains a national priority, and the Water Task Team will continue to monitor implementation and enforce compliance where necessary,” it added.

Water shortages have emerged as a major challenge in South Africa. In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would establish a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will chair, to address water-related challenges nationwide. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

