Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Company donates 700 wheelchairs to regions
Company donates 700 wheelchairs to regions
Community

Company donates 700 wheelchairs to regions

November 4, 2022

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 03 Nov. –  Uplifting the lives of Namibians with disabilities remains the goal of Rani Group of Companies who have donated wheelchairs to the country’s 14 regions.

The group handed over 700 wheelchairs valued at N$2.5 million on Tuesday at Opuwo in Kunene region, with each region allocated 50 wheelchairs.

In 2021, the company donated 350 wheelchairs, and another 30 wheelchairs were presented to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security for use by officials who get injured on duty.

The company is the first private entity in Namibia to donate wheelchairs to all the country’s 14 regions.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila applauded Rani Group of Companies for the generous donation which she said will have a positive impact on the beneficiaries.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the plight of persons with disabilities.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila urged all shareholders to emulate this example, saying if each stakeholder can play a part, the multiplier effect will be greater and more positive.

The owner of the Rani Group, Ali Dharani, said they always aimed at ensuring mobility for people with disabilities.

Dharani said the donation is not a favour, nor are they expecting anything from the regions, as they are merely fulfilling their cooperate social responsibilities.

“I am ready to share the little I have with Namibians in need,” he said.

He added that they want people to know that they are all in this as a nation and whatever they make is for the benefit of Namibians in need.

The businessman urged Namibians to extend a helping hand by offering part of the little they have to those who have nothing.

The handover was hosted by Kunene governor, Marius Sheya.

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Street vendors vent frustrations about selling at Katima...

May 6, 2022

Man from Okashaningwa village drowns in water canal

June 29, 2022

DRC housing gap creates discontent among residents

April 14, 2022

Namibia region launches food security, conservation initiative

March 30, 2022

Fire destroys shop, three flats at Walvis Bay

September 1, 2022

Bikers celebrate their brotherhood at Swakopmund

May 7, 2022

Prompt action by Nust security stops cellphone thief

May 31, 2022

Family members of late war veterans are living...

November 16, 2021

Chinese embassy boosts community gardening project in Namibia

September 19, 2021

Relief for Farm Geluk residents after lightning kills...

June 17, 2022