Company donates 700 wheelchairs to regions

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 03 Nov. – Uplifting the lives of Namibians with disabilities remains the goal of Rani Group of Companies who have donated wheelchairs to the country’s 14 regions.

The group handed over 700 wheelchairs valued at N$2.5 million on Tuesday at Opuwo in Kunene region, with each region allocated 50 wheelchairs.

In 2021, the company donated 350 wheelchairs, and another 30 wheelchairs were presented to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security for use by officials who get injured on duty.

The company is the first private entity in Namibia to donate wheelchairs to all the country’s 14 regions.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila applauded Rani Group of Companies for the generous donation which she said will have a positive impact on the beneficiaries.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the plight of persons with disabilities.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila urged all shareholders to emulate this example, saying if each stakeholder can play a part, the multiplier effect will be greater and more positive.

The owner of the Rani Group, Ali Dharani, said they always aimed at ensuring mobility for people with disabilities.

Dharani said the donation is not a favour, nor are they expecting anything from the regions, as they are merely fulfilling their cooperate social responsibilities.

“I am ready to share the little I have with Namibians in need,” he said.

He added that they want people to know that they are all in this as a nation and whatever they make is for the benefit of Namibians in need.

The businessman urged Namibians to extend a helping hand by offering part of the little they have to those who have nothing.

The handover was hosted by Kunene governor, Marius Sheya.