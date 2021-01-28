Nigerian president signs new law to curb COVID-19

ABUJA, Jan. 28 — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, a new law aimed at controlling the pandemic in the most populous African country. The law stipulates physical distancing of at least two meters and limits the number of people to be admitted in an enclosed environment, said Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

– Xinhua