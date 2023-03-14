A Tale of Resilience: Josef Kefas Sheehama’s Story of Overcoming Disability

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

At the age of 12, a terrible incident happened to me, Josef Kefas Sheehama. Tragically, the operation went wrong and affected my right leg, changing my world overnight. My new life was shattered and opportunities for social engagement became smaller based on my ability to navigate physical surroundings. Depression and anxiety took over. It took me 3 years to start crawling like a baby and 2 more years to walk with a walking stick, as my parents couldn’t afford a wheelchair or walking crutches. I thought I would be physically able again, but I started feeling signs of depression and began forgetting my schoolwork.

My mother and grandmother were brave women who took me to school despite the challenges they faced. I can see the tears in my mother’s eyes, but my grandmother made sure to stand strong. I started taking one step at a time, and the depression faded away, but discrimination and teasing from school became my daily bread. I cried, but I made the decision to not let my disability take away what I loved.

Less than a year and a half after returning to school at Duineveld Laer Skool, Vooruisig Junior Secondary School, and Rehoboth High School, I completed my grade 12 in Rehoboth Block E, where all kinds of drugs are imminent. I survived and moved to Windhoek for tertiary education. I was admitted as a 1st Year Student, but my parents had no money to pay. I kept attending university without paying and just attended classes. The university eventually decided to expel me on a Monday at 17:00. I had no other means to attend my university again, so I decided to take the telephone directory and look for the yellow pages and write to any company. Out of 10 companies, 8 rejected me.

One of the commercial banks in Namibia called me on a Friday at 14:00 in 2002 to meet with them. The Human Resources Manager and Administrative Manager interviewed me, and immediately, the Human Resources Manager offered me money to report to work the following Monday. On Monday, I reported to work around 06:00, and she found me sitting outside. She told me to sign the employment contract and go obtain my outstanding amount from the university. She used her own money to clear my debt.

Now, with over 21 years of banking experience, I have worked as a Senior Credit Officer, Credit Manager, and Branch Manager, and am currently still working for the same commercial bank at the Central Credit Department – Head Office. I am also an independent economic and business researcher, having written over 144 articles. I hold several degrees, including a CAIB(SA), AIB(SA), PB(SA) B Com Banking, B Com Law, PGD, MBA, LLB (final), and PhD (graduation reserved). Additionally, I founded a local church in 2009 at a young age and serve as Senior Pastor.

Disabilities can happen to anyone, and practising empathy goes a long way for both ourselves and those who are less fortunate than us. If you are a disabled person who is feeling down at the moment, that's perfectly normal. Know, however, that you are still protected by laws, particularly from discrimination, and have benefits and rights as a person with a disability. Life is a series of ups and downs, and it is possible to lead a successful life with the right attitude and mindset, disabled or not. Don't write yourself off. God has a good plan for you. God bless you.