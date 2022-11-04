Namibia attracts world celebrities

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 3 Nov. – Namibia is a unique tourist attraction in that not only has the country attracted the ordinary foreign tourist but it has warmed the hearts of celebrities.

As the rich and famous post and write about their visit to Namibia and the country’s beauty, the tourism sector has attracted even more wealthy tourists and is doing better after the pandemic.

In the past few months Namibia has hosted big music acts like Burna Boy and Koffi Olomide. These followed the famous F1 race driver Lewis Hamilton who enjoyed the dunes and doing activities like going on an air balloon.

Football was represented by top coach Jose Mourinho.

Now famous American actress Gabrielle Union -Wade and her husband Dwyane Wade posted a picture of themselves on the dunes along the coast of Namibia.

Namibia has been described as a blockbuster combination of sublime landscapes that will make you feel like you are on another planet, some of the best wildlife viewing on the continent, a host of fascinating desert-adapted plants and animals and jaw-dropping natural wonders make Namibia a country one will never forget.

Dwayne Wade said that he was happy to be visiting his motherland – Africa.