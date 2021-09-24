Trending Now
Namibia rolls out massive vaccination campaign against FMD

written by Derdy September 24, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 24 — Namibia is rolling out a massive vaccination campaign for cattle to fight the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease(FMD) targeting the north-eastern part of the country, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein said on Thursday.
Schlettwein said the ministry instituted control measures including inoculating 340,000 doses of FMD serotype O on cattle in the affected regions.
“Vaccination has started and it is currently ongoing, targeting the cattle population of 170,000 in the Zambezi region,” Schlettwein said.
He said movement restriction of live animals and raw products from, into and via the Zambezi region has been instituted.
Schlettwein said his ministry wishes to urge farmers and the general public to cooperate with officials on the ground and adhere to the movement restrictions in order to curb the further spread of the new FMD variant to the other regions.  – Xinhua

