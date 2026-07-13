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Britain moves to designate IRGC, two other groups as state threats
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Britain moves to designate IRGC, two other groups as state threats

July 13, 2026

LONDON, July 13– The British government said Monday it was moving to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other organizations as national security threats.

The other two are the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), which Britain says is linked to Iran, and the Volunteer Corps, overseen by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, commonly known as the GRU Volunteer Corps.

If approved by parliament, they will become the first organizations designated under the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026, according to a written statement by Security Minister Angela Eagle.

The designation would make it a criminal offence to support or assist the organizations in activities linked to Britain, or knowingly receive a material benefit from them.

Certain offences could carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The IRGC has already been sanctioned in its entirety by Britain.

The new designation regime is separate from the system for proscribing terrorist organizations under the Terrorism Act 2000. There was no immediate response from the organizations (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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