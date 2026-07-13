Gunmen kill 8, including 3 children, in central Nigeria

ABUJA, July 13 — At least eight people, including three children, were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a rural community in Nigeria’s central state of Benue, police said Monday.

Cletus Nwadiogbu, commissioner of police in Benue State, told Xinhua by telephone that the gunmen employed guerrilla tactics, attacking a community in Otukpo Local Government Area on Sunday before fleeing into a nearby forest.

The victims, comprising five adults and three children, were all shot dead, Nwadiogbu said, adding that he believed the incident was “a terrorist attack.”

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation, he added. Benue, one of Nigeria’s major food-producing states, has frequently witnessed violent clashes between herders and farmers over land and other resources. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 26